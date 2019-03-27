With new barriers installed, Porpoise Point braces for another nor'easter

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - As another nor’easter moves in Wednesday, St. Johns County officials are keeping an eye on the conditions at Porpoise Point near Vilano Beach.

Last week, the county declared a local state of emergency because nor’easter condition washed away part of Porpoise Point Road. There were parts of broken asphalt scattered along the shore.

“The last nor’easter really took away all the barrier that was out here, any of the protection,” said Greg Caldwell, Assistant Public Works Director. “The water was just coming down the roadway. It was ripping up the roadway and impacting a lot of the area out here.”

As part of the emergency declaration, the county built a concrete and sand barrier last week at the end of the road. The purpose of it is to protect the infrastructure. County officials said they hope it will make a difference with the nor’easter conditions expected this week.

“What we did last week really has set the stage for what we’re able to accomplish this week,” Caldwell explained. “We have a lot of structural integrity out here, we’re just hoping that we have to reinforce it over the next couple days if anything.”

In recent years, there’s been beach erosion at Porpoise Point because two hurricanes hit in a two-year time span. The wall is a stable, but short-term solution. The county said they are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to come up with long-term plans, including possible dredging.

The county will continue to monitor the conditions at Porpoise Point. County officials said they have sand and resources ready to reinforce the barrier if necessary.

