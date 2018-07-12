State sets deadline for mail-in votes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The first ballots of Florida's Aug. 28 primary election need to be in the mail by Saturday, according to deadlines announced Thursday by the state Division of Elections.

The July 14 deadline applies to ballots being mailed overseas to absent stateside voters as well as overseas uniformed service members and overseas civilians, Secretary of State Ken Detzner announced.

The initial window for supervisors of elections to get ballots in the mail to other voters is from July 24 to July 31.

The last day for voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Aug. 22, and the last day for supervisors to send out the mail-in ballots is Aug. 24.

Voters can also pick up vote-by-mail ballots from their local supervisors office up to the day before the election.

According to the Division of Elections, all 67 Florida counties will offer early voting at select polling locations from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25.

The deadline to be registered to vote in the primary election is July 30.

News Service of Florida