Statewide Missing Child Alert CANCELED for 12-year-old in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - UPDATE -- Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for Lisa Pearce out of Seminole County.

Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old in Altamonte Springs.

Lisa Pearce was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Oak Drive in Altamonte Springs.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black shoes. She was also seen carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.

