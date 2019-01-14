Miami airport to reopen terminal amid government shutdown

PrivateFly, a booking platform for private jet charters, has listed the top 10 most scenic runways for 2018. Taking the number 10 spot is Miami, thanks to its clear views and coastal beauty.

MIAMI - Miami International Airport officials say they’ll reopen a terminal Monday that was closed part of the weekend amid a staff shortage caused by the partial government shutdown.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin told news outlets Sunday Concourse G will resume operations Monday after closing for parts of Saturday and Sunday. The airport didn’t have enough Transportation Security Administration agents to staff the security checkpoint.

Chin says the checkpoint will be fully staffed Monday.

Many TSA employees have called out sick to protest having to work but not being paid amid the shutdown.

A TSA security checkpoint was closed Sunday afternoon in Terminal B at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport and was to stay that way the rest of the day. Officials ascribed the closure to staffing issues associated with the partial shutdown.

The @TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed, and passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E. if you have a flight, please allow extra time, and check https://t.co/a5cyZuGvqF for wait times. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 13, 2019

President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats have not made any progress in ending the shutdown not in its 22nd day. The president wants $5 billion in funding for his promised border wall.

