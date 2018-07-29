Former WWE star, Brian Christopher Lawler in critical condition after jail suicide attempt

MEMPHIS, Tn. - TMZ reports the son of famed professional wrestler Jerry "The King" Lawler is in critical condition and on life support in a Memphis hospital after trying to hang himself in a jail cell at the Hardeman County Jail.

Brian Christopher Lawler, 46, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of DUI and leading police officers on a chase.

Lawler once performed for World Wrestling Entertainment as the character "Grandmaster Sexay."

So far, the Lawler family has not issued a comment or statement.