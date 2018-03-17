Free Pizza: Little Caesars "If crazy happens" promotion set for April 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's called March Madness for a reason. Friday evening, No. 16 seed UMBC defeated the No.1 overall seed Virginia in the NCAA basketball tournament. It was the first time a 16 seed ever defeated a 1 seed.

Little Caesars is having a promotion called "If crazy happens." On April 2, the participating locations will give away free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combos.

The promotion will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You have to ask for the offer when visiting the restaurant.

