Friendly Reminder: If a traffic light is out, treat it as four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida, get it together. We've been over this before. A storm comes, creating power outages, and while you are driving you see a blinking stop light or a light that is completely dark.

So what do you do? We are here to remind you.

If a motorist comes to an intersection where the traffic light's power is out, or the light is blinking yellow, they are to treat it as a four-way stop and proceed with caution. That entails coming to a complete stop before proceeding, letting the other side go as well.

If the light permanently flashes yellow, like on a daily basis, drivers can proceed through the intersection with caution without stopping. But if the yellow light is flashing because it's not working, drivers must stop.

Believe it or not, Floridians aren't the only ones not following the rules. This happens all over.

While we have you here, please stop using your hazard lights in the rain. It is against Florida law.

Come to an intersection where traffic light power is out? Treat as 4 way stop and proceed with caution. Drive Alert Arrive Alive pic.twitter.com/lgEbr9T9qv — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) January 23, 2017

Follow News4Jax on Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.