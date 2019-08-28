Body found in San Sebastian River

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning in the San Sebastian River, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

The St. Augustine Police Department said the body was found in the intercoastal waterway behind Cats Paw Marina just after 8 a.m. They have not released the man's identity but said FWC officials said it did not appear to be related to any boating incidents.

The police department said they are working with the Medical Examiner's Office and no foul play is suspected at this time.

