20-year-old Brunswick man dead after shooting while out with friends

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Brunswick Police Department responded to a shooting on Ellis Street Lane between P and O streets in Brunswick at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

There they found a young man unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health Systems where he later died.

The victim's family identified the man as 20-year-old Cameron Johnson.

They said Johnson lived with his adoptive grandmother to take care of her.

She told News4JAX Johnson had been out with friends and that the situation stemmed from a fight over a girl, although police have not said what led up to this shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Brunswick Police ask anyone with more information to call Detective Daniel Merritt at 912-279-2624 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516 immediately.

