WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers state-of-the-state speech

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is to give his state-of-the-state address to a joint session of the Georgia Legislature on Thursday morning.

Kemp calls it his, “blueprint for a stronger, safer and more prosperous Georgia.”

Kemp’s second annual state-of-the-state speech comes amid questions about whether he can cut income taxes and deliver a campaign promise to raise teacher pay, while also trimming the state budget.

The governor has touted an agenda for the upcoming year that includes reforming state adoption law, combating human trafficking and fighting street gangs.