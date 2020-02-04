Georgia Power customers to get break on February bills

ATLANTA – Georgia Power will share a piece of its federal tax break with customers this month.

The utility is dispersing $106 million of its final tax credit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 directly to customers’ bills in February. It will be shared with Georgia Power customers based on their energy consumption between May and December 2019.

The average customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month can expect a $22 credit.

Georgia Power is providing this credit due to the federal corporate tax rate falling from 35% to 21%.

This marks the last of three credits totaling $330 million which were approved in March 2018 in cooperation with the Georgia Public Service Commission’s staff. The first was issued in October 2018, with the second being applied in June of 2019.

Georgia Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company and provides electric power to 2.6 million Georgians in all but four of Georgia’s counties.