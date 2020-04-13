Georgia coronavirus cases rise, with 20 new deaths

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Georgia reached 13,305 at midday Monday, up 755 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The death toll rose to 462, with 20 additional deaths reported since Sunday evening.

According to the state Department of Public Health, nearly 20% of Georgia’s coronavirus patients are hospitalized and 3.5% have died.

In Southeast Georgia, 164 COVID-19 cases have been reported: 56 cases in Ware County (up two cases from Sunday night), 11 cases in Brantley County (up three cases), three cases in Charlton County (up one case), 45 cases in Pierce County (no change), 37 cases in Glynn County (up four) and 22 cases in Camden County (up one case).

Seven deaths have been previously reported in Southeast Georgia: four in Ware County, two in Pierce County and one in Brantley County.

Fulton County still has the highest number of confirmed cases in Georgia with 1,598, and 52 deaths reported. The small Southwest Georgia county of Dougherty has had 77 reported deaths, the most of any county in the state, and 1,217 confirmed cases.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and death.