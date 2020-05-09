Motorcyclists ride to Brunswick to honor Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Hundreds of people and nearly 300 bikers traveled to Brunswick for a memorial Saturday honoring the life of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old who was shot and killed.

Family members said they are overwhelmed with the support from not only the community in Brunswick but from across the world. They said the fight must go on to seek justice in his case, but meanwhile, they want people to know who Arbery was as a person.

Hundreds of people wearing “I Run With Maud” T-shirts and masks gathered for the memorial.

“He used to tell me, ‘I’m going to be big one day bro, I don’t know how, but I’m going to be big one day,’” said Akeem Baker.

Baker is organizer of the movement.

Arbery was killed in February. Nearly three months after his death, two men face charges of murder.

This, after as state agencies got involved and footage of the incident was released.

“He was the type of person to help people. He loved his family. He loved his friends," said Shenice Johnson, Arbery’s former girlfriend.

“He’s one of the most genuine people you will ever ever meet,” said a friend of Arbery, named Ron.