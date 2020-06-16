Glynn County Schools’ summer meals suspended over positive COVID-19 test

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Glynn County Public Schools has suspended its summer meal program for the rest of the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the school district said administrators learned of the positive test result late Sunday evening. The employee worked on-site as recently as last Wednesday.

The school district notified the health department of the positive test result and asked any employees who had close contact with the infected individual to stay home and get tested.

As a result, the district doesn’t have enough employees to staff the summer meal program. But the district anticipates that meal service will resume beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday.

In the meantime, food service sites in Glynn County are undergoing additional cleaning and sanitation. And employees will continue to be screened and practice good hygiene and social distancing.