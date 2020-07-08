Camden County now has COVID-19 testing appointments 2 days a week

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The Camden County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing schedule and will now offer appointments for testing two days each week.

Drive-through testing will be available every Tuesday and Thursday morning at the Camden County Health Department at 905 Dilworth St. in St. Marys.

To make an appointment, call 912-230-9744. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – Noon. Soon, online scheduling through a self-service portal will also be available.

“We are still seeing significant community spread of COVID-19 in our area, and testing is an important tool in identifying cases and stopping the spread,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District. “We want to accommodate as many requests as we have the personnel and equipment to test.”

Anyone can be tested, and there is no fee. If you believe you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please remember to quarantine at home for 14 days, and schedule an appointment for testing around the 10th day. Testing cannot be scheduled more than two weeks in advance.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through the Coastal Health District, visit its website at covid19.gachd.org.