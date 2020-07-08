Georgia adds over 3,400 reported COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

A total of 3,420 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Georgia, bringing the statewide total to 103,890. It was the second straight day the state saw an increase of more than 3,400 cases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday afternoon that there had been 2,922 deaths related to the coronavirus. Hospitalizations in Georgia totaled 12,500 as of Wednesday, although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Georgia has averaged more than 20,000 tests a day over the past week, the highest level on record since the pandemic began. That high level of testing could account for some of the increase in new confirmed infections. But the number of cases is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Gov. Brian Kemp is urging local officials to join in his push for voluntary mask-wearing in public, even while acknowledging that some local officials want him to go further.

“We don’t need a mandate to have Georgians do the right thing, but we do need to build strong, public support,” Kemp told mayors and county commissioners on a conference call Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Republican’s office. “Let’s work together — with a unified voice — to remind Georgians what’s effective and important in this fight against COVID-19.”

Kemp is urging voluntary compliance but has said he won’t order masks to be worn statewide.

Southeast Georgia cases

On Wednesday, 91 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Glynn County, bringing the county’s caseload to 1,322. Two additional deaths were reported in the county.

Glynn County health leaders issued an urgent warning Saturday, saying the county has the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in the state and urging people to take precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Look below for a full breakdown of the numbers from Southeast Georgia counties.