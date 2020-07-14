Georgia adds 3,394 new COVID-19 cases; total approaches 124,000

An additional 3,394 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health -- 249 cases less than were reported a day prior.

Georgia has now recorded 3,054 deaths, according to numbers released Monday afternoon, an increase of 28 from Monday. A total of 209 hospitalizations were reported. The statewide total reached 123,963.

In the six counties that News4Jax covers in South Georgia -- Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware -- 94 new cases were reported Tuesday, down slightly from the 109 cases reported Monday.

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. As of Tuesday, more than 1.13 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations in Georgia totaled 13,685 although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been rising sharply in the state over the past few weeks. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been locked in a battle with local officials over whether they have the power to implement virus restrictions that go beyond his orders. Kemp says no, but local governments across the state are doing it anyway, with several cities including Atlanta implementing mask requirements and other restrictions.