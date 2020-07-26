Additional coronavirus-related death reported in Glynn County

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths, including one in Glynn County.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 3,498 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the state added 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 167,953 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax (Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware), 52 new cases were reported Sunday.

The latest death reported in Glynn County brings the county’s total to 20 deaths.

As of Sunday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 17,091 -- 62 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Nearly 1.43 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.7% positivity rate, as of Sunday.