Ginormous marine crane inches closer to Golden Ray salvage operation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Versabar 10,000 is floating closer to the salvage operations on the Golden Ray, the overturned cargo ship in the St. Simons Sound. The heavy-lifting crane left the Port of Fernandina Monday where it had been since early July.

Crews will use the crane to dismantle the Golden Ray into eight sections. The sections will be hoisted onto barges which will be moved to and eventually recycled in Louisiana. Aerial cameras and spotters will assist in the process while workers watch from afar-- something Matt Fish, the Versabar Operations Manager, said is very important.

“We will be lifting quite heavy and possibly unstable structures into the air to set on these transportation barges as much as possible we removed people from the area in the vicinity during all this work,” Fish said.

More than 71 tons of equipment and inventory remains in the Golden Ray wreckage, which includes thousands of new vehicles. It’s why a machine like the VB 10,000 was required.

“It’s a dual-barged system with two overhead cranes that each contain two lifting blocks. That gives us four crane blocks which are quite different than a lot of typical construction vessels in that we can control center of gravities and manipulate, the packages we are lifting,” Fish said.

The VB 10,000 itself weighs 7,500 pounds and is the largest lift vessel ever built in the United States.