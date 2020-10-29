86ºF

Georgia

Georgia confirms another 1,800 cases of COVID-19

41 cases, 1 death reported in Southeast Georgia counties

Staff, News4Jax

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, registered medical assistant Elaine Lomax handles a nasal swab specimen after it was collected at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in St. Louis. With the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization rising at alarming levels, Missouri and perhaps at least a handful of other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday reported an additional 1,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 41 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Thursday, a total of 356,848 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 3,516,162 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.5% positivity rate, as of Thursday.

The state Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,876. One of those deaths was reported in Ware County, bringing that county’s total to 64 since the pandemic began.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Thursday, an additional 146 hospitalizations were reported.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

