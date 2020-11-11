Georgia announces full hand recount of presidential race

Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week, and he expects it to take until Nov. 20, the state’s deadline for certifying its election results.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.

Georgia must audit one race before certifying results to ensure its new voting machinery accurately tabulated ballots.

“For the first time in 18 years, we’re going to have something to count, instead of just pressing a button and getting the same answer,” Raffensperger said of the state’s move to paper ballots this year. “It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once.”

Raffensperger said Wednesday that after consulting elections experts, they decided to audit the presidential race to “help build confidence” in Georgia’s results. Because the margin is so close between Biden and President Donald Trump, any sample could shift the result, Raffensperger said.

That’s why they must recount every ballot. The state had nearly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race.

“It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification," Raffensperger said. “Every voter will have confidence in the outcome, whether their candidate won or lost.”

He said that his office will make sure both parties have the opportunity to observe the process.

“We understand the stakes are high,” Raffensperger said.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead stood at 0.28 percentage points as of Wednesday morning.