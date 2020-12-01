Georgia nears 925,000 COVID-19 cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,892 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, nine were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Tuesday, a total of 408,644 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Tuesday reported 23 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,798 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 4,338,967 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 9.2% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 51,476 antigen positive cases and 717 “probable” deaths on Tuesday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Tuesday, 239 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 35,063 since the outbreak began.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.