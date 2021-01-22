Glynn County reports COVID-19 outbreak among prisoners

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they had seven inmates who have tested positive for COVID in the county detention center. It is the most cases they have had at one time and just shy of the total number of cases the jail has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett said inmates who test positive or have COVID symptoms are isolated in a housing unit separate from others and quarantined. About two dozen inmates who were in the immediate proximity of the inmates who tested positive were isolated in-place. They were tested at the same time the seven positive inmates were tested but were negative. They will be retested next week and will remain segregated from other inmates until we get the test results.

“We are having to adapt as the circumstances may require,” Corbett said. “Our medical doctor makes the medical decisions and we make the security decisions to support those medical decisions.”

The Sheriff’s Office said incoming inmates are asked standardized questions related to COVID symptoms and exposure, their temperature is taken and if they present no symptoms or they are not in a high-risk factor for having COVID they are classified as usual and placed in the general population if they are not able to immediately bond out.

Incoming inmates who appear to be at risk for having COVID based on the standardized questions and/or having symptoms of COVID are placed in a segregation unit and quarantined for 14 days and then tested.