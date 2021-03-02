Georgia reports under 1,800 COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in row

The state of Georgia had an uptick in its reported number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday compared with the day prior, but it marks the third day in a row the Department of Health added less than 1,800 people to its positive caseload.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,793 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

This brings the total to 821,482 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. At least 15,209 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state, including 67 new deaths added Tuesday on the state’s status report. None of those deaths were reported in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The state reported 162 additional hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the total for the year to 56,251.

Over the past year, Georgia has tested 7,234,444 people for coronavirus. The state’s percent positive tests on Tuesday was 11%.

Ad

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

Georgia was reporting a total of 190,325 antigen positive cases and 2,271 “probable” deaths on Tuesday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.