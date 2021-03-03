4th day in row Georgia reports less than 1,800 additional COVID-19 cases

Wednesday marks the fourth day in a row that the Georgia Department of Health added less than 1,800 people to its COVID-19 positive caseload.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,593 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

This brings the total to 823,008 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. At least 15,349 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state, including 143 new deaths added Wednesday on the state’s status report.

Of those additional deaths, five were reported in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

The state reported 118 additional hospitalizations Wednesday, bringing the total for the year to 56,369.

Over the past year, Georgia has tested 7,251,427 people for coronavirus. The state’s percent positive tests on Wednesday was 11%.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

Georgia was reporting a total of 191,534 antigen positive cases and 2,276 “probable” deaths on Wednesday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.