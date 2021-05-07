US 17 at I-95 in Glynn County blocked after naked man makes bomb threat

Glynn County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers respond to report of man making a bomb threat on U.S. 17 near I-95.

A man crashed his vehicle into a ditch of U.S. 17 near the Love’s Truck Stop just of Interstate 95 overnight, threatened he had a bomb and would kill people and himself, according to Glynn County police.

Police said the man jumped out of his car naked and claimed to have an explosive device at 5:30 a.m., then barricaded himself back inside the vehicle. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Unit responded along with police tactical officers as efforts continue to get the man to surrender.

Glynn County’s public information officer Earl Wilson said, to his knowledge, no shots have been fired.

Callers to News4Jax report heavily armed police swarmed the area before dawn.

U.S. 17 remains closed in both directions between I-95 and the Sidney Lanier Bridge. Traffic is being routed around the scene. School buses were rerouted this morning.

