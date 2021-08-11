Ware County students will be released early Friday so schools can be cleaned

All public schools in Ware County will follow their early release schedules on Friday so the buildings can be closed for deep cleaning, the district announced Wednesday.

DAFFODIL Pre-K will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at noon.

All high school students and Ware County students attending Harrell Learning Center will release at 12:30 p.m. Both middle schools and the Central Office will release at 1 p.m.

All after-school/extracurricular activities taking place off-campus on Friday will proceed as scheduled, the district said. Activities that would normally take place on school campuses Friday will be rescheduled.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our primary focus,” the district wrote. “We appreciate your cooperation as we work together to keep our staff, students, and their families safe.”

As of last week, Ware County had reported 57 cases of COVID-19 and had 121 students and staff in quarantine at 10 schools. The updated numbers for this week have not yet been released.