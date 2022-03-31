Georgia teen accepted to 49 colleges, received $1.3 million in scholarship money

Mackenzie Thompson was accepted to 49 colleges and received $1.3 million in scholarship money.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia teen, who has her pick of the best colleges in the country, has decided where she’ll be enrolling this fall.

Mackenzie Thompson was accepted to 49 colleges and received $1.3 million in scholarship money.

In the photo above you can see her standing next to her very long list of acceptances.

Thompson chose Tuskegee University, a historically Black school in Alabama.

She said her extensive curricular activities are what made her resume stand out.

She said the school is known for its animal science program which was a huge draw because she wants to be a veterinarian. The school produces 70 percent of all Black veterinarians nationwide.