Georgia’s primary runoff: Here’s what’s getting voted on Tuesday

Tuesday is Georgia’s primary runoff election.

With the marquee races of governor and U.S. Senate settled in the primary, turnout is not expected to be nearly as high — and there were only five fays of early voting in advance of Tuesday’s election.

Notably, more than 850,000 Georgians cast an in-person ballot or returned an absentee ballot in the weeks before last month’s primary. It’s more than double the number of Georgians who voted in the primary two years ago.

As the votes are counted Tuesday evening, you’ll be able to watch the results as they come in by following this link.

Casting a ballot Tuesday? Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card. You can go to My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website to confirm your voting status, verify your current address, see a sample ballot and find your specific polling place.

Here’s what’s getting voted on:

Georgia Lieutenant Governor - Democrat

Kwanza Hall

Charlie Bailey

Winner will face Republican primary winner Burt Jones in November.

Georgia Secretary of State - Democrat

Bee Nguyen

Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Winner will face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger in November.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner - Democrat

Janice Laws Robinson

Raphael Baker

Winner will face Republican primary winner John King, the incumbent, in November.

Georgia Labor Commissioner - Democrat

William Boddie

Nicole Horn

Winner will face Republican primary winner Bruce Thompson in November.

U.S. House - District 1 - Democrat

Joyce Griggs

Wade Herring

Winner will face Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in November.

Georgia State Senate - District 3 - Republican

Represents Brantley Camden, Charlton, Glynn and part of Ware counties. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

Mike Hodges

Jeff Jones

Georgia State House - District 179 - Republican

Includes the city of Brunswick, St. Simons Island and other parts of eastern Glynn County. Current state Rep. Don Hogan is not seeking re-election and no Democrat entered the race for this seat.

Rick Townsend

Bob Duncan

Brantley County Board of Education - Post 4

Brenda Sue Johns (incumbent)

Cliff Adams

This is a non-partisan race, so the winner of the runoff will be elected.