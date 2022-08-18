Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say

WAYCROSS, Ga. – A teenager was found dead after the Waycross Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said.

When officers arrived, they searched the scene and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area just off the intersection of Columbus Street and GA 520.

According to WPD, the officers found a teen girl in the car and performed CPR, but the victim died from her injuries. The report did not specify the victim’s cause of death.

The passenger of the vehicle was found “some distance away” from the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officers said. No information on injuries was reported.

Officers are investigating this situation and ask if anyone knows any information please call the Waycross Police Department at 912-287-2921 or the Community Automated Tip Line at 912-287-2924.