Operation Coastal Flood brings in more than 30 arrests in 3 days

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Georgia law enforcement authorities announced Friday the success of Operation Coastal Flood with over 30 arrests in three days.

The multi-agency operation extended through Southeast Georgia and lasted three days from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16. During the operation, law enforcement agencies collaborated with the U.S. Marshals to arrest numerous habitual offenders and to discourage the rise in violent crime in Glynn County.

According to a news release, more than 600 felony warrants were discovered for crimes such as gang violence, aggravated and sexual assault and violent crimes during the operation’s planning phase.

The law enforcement agencies searched for 63 fugitives to arrest for their offenses. Operation Coastal Flood bought in 35 physical arrests, 13 in-custody discoveries out of the 48 of the 63 fugitives and a 76% success rate, according to officials.

“This operation was the epitome of law enforcement cooperation. State, local, and federal agencies working together with one common goal of making Glynn County safer for the residents,” U.S. Marshal David Lyons said.

The participating agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Glynn County District Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).