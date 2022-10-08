Georgia State Patrol K-9 shot dead by murder suspect in Clayton County

K9 Figo was shot and killed while bravely serving the State of Georgia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning in Clayton County.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced K-9 Figo was shot and killed while bravely serving the State of Georgia.

“Please keep his handler in your prayers as he navigates these difficult times,” the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the K-9 was shot by a possible murder suspect following a police chase — which ended in the death of the suspect.

“Georgia State Patrol K9 Figo was sent to coax the man out, but the GBI says the man opened fire, striking the dog,” Fox 5 Atlanta wrote. “Troopers and deputies then opened fire on the suspect, striking him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

