GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media.

The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Wednesday about something suspicious at the bridge, and investigators found the body wrapped in plastic.

The GBI was called in to assist with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy was performed on Thursday, and the victim was identified as a black male from out of state.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies, including local, state and out-of-state authorities, are involved in the investigation.

“During the course of this investigation, it is believed that citizens in Brantley County do not need to be alarmed,” the post said.

No other information was released.