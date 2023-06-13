11-year-old handling gun accidentally shoots self, Glynn County police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – An 11-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Monday night while handling a gun at a home in Brunswick, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on Roswell Drive in Brunswick to a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

He was taken by Glynn County Fire Rescue to Southeast Georgia Health System, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said the boy is currently recovering at another medical facility, where he continues to receive treatment.

They did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but said that the boy was handling the gun when it discharged.