Gov. Kemp suspends gas tax in Georgia because of ‘sustained inflation’

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency because of a 40-year-high inflation and suspended the gas tax, beginning at midnight Wednesday.

The break at the pump for Georgia drivers will remain in place for one month, ending on Oct. 12.

Suspending the tax on fuel will save drivers 31.2 cents a gallon on gas and 35 cents a gallon on diesel.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Kemp said in a news release.

When the gas tax was suspended from March through December of 2022, Georgians saved roughly $1.7 billion at the pump.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.