Annual managed hunts on Cumberland Island to begin in October

ST. MARYS, Ga. – Cumberland Island National Seashore allows the public to hunt hogs within the wilderness six times per year and to hunt deer four times a year.

To register, go to Managed Hunts - Cumberland Island National Seashore. Registration is first come, first served, and there’s no limit to the number of hunts you can register for. An e-mail will confirm your registration.

The park is accepting online registrations until the quotas have been reached. Registration will close three days before each hunt. When a particular hunt quota is full, registration for that hunt will be closed.

The dates for the hunts follow those of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and are as follows:

Hunt type Date Game Age Archery Oct. 3-5 Hog and Deer 14 and over Primitive Weapons Nov. 7-9 Hog and Deer 14 and over Primitive Weapons Dec. 5-7 Hog and Deer 14 and over Adult/Child Dec. 21-22 Hog and Deer Ages 10-17 Modern Weapons Jan. 9-11 Hog only 14 and over Modern Weapons Jan. 23-25 Hog only 14 and over

The hunt fee is $35 per hunter per hunt except for the adult/child hunt where the fee is $35 per adult/child pair. Payment is required at the time of registration. The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Hunters can register as individuals or as a group. A group consists of up to five members plus the group lead. Standby hunters are no longer being accepted.

The hunt registration site may be accessed at Pay.gov - Home then search for “Cumberland Island National Seashore Managed Hunts.” All hunters must check in with park staff before they start hunting.

To get to Cumberland Island, you’ll need to take the ferry or a private boat. The hunt passenger ferry departs from the National Park Service dock in St. Marys, Georgia, at 10 a.m. on the Monday before a hunt starts. The return ferry departs Plum Orchard dock at 10:30 a.m. on the Friday after the hunt ends.

The ferry for the adult/child hunt departs on Wednesday and returns on Saturday. The round-trip fare is $50. Reservations for the ferry must be made when you receive your hunt confirmation. Please specify the 10 a.m. Hunt Ferry. The ferry reservation number is 877-860-6787 or 912-882-4335. No other charter or water taxi operators are authorized to operate to the seashore.

During hunts the following closures are in effect and will be posted: The entire wilderness, Plum Orchard, Plum Orchard Dock, as well as the main road and all roads through the hunt area (see map below). Park officials ask that you respect the closures for your safety during an active hunt.