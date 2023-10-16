Man shot, killed by deputy in Camden County after resisting arrest at traffic stop: GBI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Monday morning shooting incident involving a deputy that left a man dead after he resisted arrest during a traffic stop.

According to the GBI, 53-year-old Leonard Cure was pulled over on Interstate 95 North, just south of mile marker 9 in Camden County around 7:30 a.m. The news release did not state why Cure was pulled over.

The deputy instructed Cure to get out of the car, and according to the GBI, he complied until he learned that he was under arrest. That’s when Cure began to resist, and the deputy used his taser, the GBI said.

The GBI also reported that Cure started assaulting the deputy, so the deputy used his taser on him for a second time and his baton to gain control of Cure.

Cure still would not comply, according to the GBI. So, the deputy pulled out his gun and shot him. Emergency paramedics treated Cure but he died.

The deputy wasn’t injured.

The GBI says once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.