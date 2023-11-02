Ware County firefighter charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed another firefighter

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A Ware County firefighter was charged with DUI manslaughter for a crash in June that killed another firefighter, according to a booking report.

Bobby “Blue” Smith died when the fire truck he was riding in overturned after the driver lost control, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Luke Zimmerman was booked in the Ware County Jail on Oct. 27 and charged with DUI manslaughter in Smith’s death.

According to GSP, troopers responded at 12:40 p.m. on June 23 to Manor-Millwood Road near Manor Waresboro Road in Ware County for a single-vehicle deadly crash.

Ware County Fire Rescue firefighter Bobby "Blue" Smith was killed in a fire truck crash on Thursday. (WJXT)

The crash investigation determined that a firefighter was driving the county fire truck south on Manor-Millwood Road and the truck traveled off the roadway onto the west shoulder and lost control.

The truck then spun counterclockwise as it flipped across the roadway before hitting a tree and landing on its passenger side in the ditch.

Smith, who was the front-seat passenger, died at the scene.

It’s unclear why the fire truck lost control, and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting GSP with the investigation into the crash.