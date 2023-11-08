Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension in Georgia until after Thanksgiving

Gov. Brian Kemp, who declared a state of emergency in September because of a 40-year-high inflation, has extended his suspension of the Georgia gas tax until Nov. 29.

The break at the pump for Georgia drivers was initially set for one month, ending on Oct. 12 -- but Kemp previously extended the suspension until Nov. 11.

The latest extension coincides with the start of a Special Session of Georgia’s General Assembly.

Suspending the tax on fuel will save drivers 31.2 cents a gallon on gas and 35 cents a gallon on diesel.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief,” Kemp said in a news release.

When the gas tax was suspended from March through December of 2022, Georgians saved roughly $1.7 billion at the pump.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $2.89, compared to the national average of $3.40.