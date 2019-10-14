UPDATE: 2 children, mother found safe after kidnapping in Georgia

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - 4:00 P.M. UPDATE: - The two children and their mother have been found safe. Police are still searching for 22-year-old Armando Portilla.

Georgia police are searching for two children and their mother after they were kidnaped at knifepoint and believed to be in extreme danger, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

They live in Powder Springs, which is northwest of Atlanta. The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Armando Portilla.

The children are two years old. They're believed to be in a white Kia Sorento -- with tag CAP 7259.

Police believe they're heading to California -- and Portilla is armed and dangerous.

If you know anything, please call 911.

