Bacon Quiche recall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Taylor Farms Illinois, Inc., is recalling cheese and bacon quiche products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The Jarlsberg cheese and bacon quiche items were produced on June 5th. The items subject to the recall are

10-oz. individual plastic containers containing "Jarlsberg & Bacon Quiche" with lot code TFIL156A001 and USE BY: 06/11/19.

The products have an establishment number of "EST. 21794" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to stores in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Taylor Farms Hotline at 855-455-0098.

