Body found after fisherman thrown overboard during tournament, family says

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The body of a fisherman knocked into the Satilla River after two boats collided during a tournament over the weekend has been found, according to his family.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed that a man, whose name has not been released by authorities, had been thrown overboard during a crash about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Hell's Gate along the Satilla River.

Family members identified him on social media as Sonny Lewis.

The collision happened during the Flathead Catfish tournament, and Lewis was a passenger on one of the boats. The driver of that boat was injured and taken to a hospital.

No injuries were reported from the other boat involved in the collision. Authorities have not yet provided details about the crash or what caused it.

After search and rescue efforts all night Saturday and all day Sunday, the effort turned to a recovery mission for Lewis' body Monday.

Around 10 a.m., a loved one posted on Facebook that he had been found and asked for prayers for the family.

