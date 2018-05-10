Camden County deputy shot at during high-speed chase

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A South Carolina man was arrested after shooting at Camden County deputies while leading them on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Tyler Lee Rogers, 23, of Rock Hill, S.C., is charged with aggravated assault and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and affixing a tag with intent to conceal identity of a vehicle, jail logs show.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Michael Blaquiere tried to stop an Infiniti driven by Rogers after the vehicle was seen speeding south on I-95 shortly after 10:45 a.m.

Instead of pulling over, deputies said, Rogers tried to lose Blaquiere by accelerating past 100 miles per hour and shooting at the deputy's patrol vehicle from the driver's window.

The chase came to an end shortly after the Infiniti got off on the May Creek Road exit. Deputies used spike strips followed by a PIT maneuver to stop the car near Scrubbly Bluff and St. Marys roads.

Deputies recovered two handguns and a bag of methamphetamine that were tossed from the Infiniti at some point during the pursuit.

Rogers and passenger Angel Ann Shuqart, 20, also of South Carolina, taken into custody. Shuqart is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony. Both are being held at the Camden County jail.

