4th-grader saves younger student with Heimlich maneuver

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A Camden County fourth-grader made a superhero move before Thanksgiving break when a fellow student started to choke.

According to a post on the school district Facebook page Wednesday, Rylan Norrell saw a younger student swallow a quarter and start to choke.

Rylan, who attends St. Marys Elementary School, knew he had to help, so he performed the Heimlich maneuver on the younger student and the quarter came loose, the district said.

Rylan said he learned how to do the Heimlich by watching YouTube videos.

"We are so proud of Rylan's level-headed thinking and quick response to the situation," the district wrote. "Awesome job, Rylan!



