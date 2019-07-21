Camden County Humane Society not accepting pets

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The Humane Society of Camden County announced Sunday on its social media pages that it is no longer accepting animals.

"Unfortunately canine parvovirus entered our shelter via a litter of puppies," the post said.

Parvo is highly contagious and dangerous to dogs.

The Humane Society said the shelter is undergoing an extensive sanitizing process and incubation period before reopening to the public.

The Humane Society will remain open for adoptions and reclaims.

