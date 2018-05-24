Police: Teen on probation for sex offense runs from child services

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old who ran from child services when workers tried to place him in foster care in Kingsland, Georgia.

Ronald Warthen is on probation for a sexual offense out of Duval County, according to Kingsland police. They said he is wanted for violating his probation because he ran away.

Kingsland police said workers with the Division of Family and Children Services tried to put Warthen in foster care Monday after his mother and his mother's girlfriend were both taken into custody. Police said Warthen's mother had violated her parole.

According to police, Warthen might be in local hotels in Kings Landing, Cumberland Oaks or the Jacksonville area.

Anyone with information or who has seen Warthen since May 15 is asked to call the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254 or email kpdonline@kingslandgeorgia.com.

