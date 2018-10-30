2 women, teenage boy found dead in home near Georgia-Florida line

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. - A South Georgia father came home Tuesday to find two women and a teenage boy dead, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The house is about one mile off St. Marys River Bluff Road, east of St. George. Law enforcement officers appeared to be focusing on a driveway next to the house.

The GBI and Charlton County deputies were at the home near the St. Marys River all afternoon.

The Charlton County coroner the scene just before 6 p.m. Authorities have not given the names, ages, the relationship of the victims or how they died.

Neighbors told News4Jax that the people in the home kept to themselves.

