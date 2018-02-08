Citing high teen suicide rates, Georgia releases PSA

In the past three years, 144 Georgians under age 25 have taken their own lives, according to the Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel. The group says that for every young person who dies by suicide, national statistics indicate 25 others will have attempted to take their own lives. That means approximately 3,600 other children likely attempted suicide during the same three-year period.

In response, several Georgia organizations worked together to produce a series of public service announcements aimed at children helping children. The PSAs include survivors who have attempted suicide and share their stories in dealing with depression, anxiety and other adolescent issues. Others offer hope and support in this peer-to-peer message to children who may be at risk.

Joining the Child Facility Review Panel in this prevention effort are Voices for Georgia’s Children, the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Individuals who exhibit signs of suicide or identify signs of suicide in others can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are free and confidential. Alternatively, please visit for assistance.

The main purpose of Georgia’s Child Fatality Review program is to prevent deaths. The mission of CFR is to serve Georgia’s children by promoting more accurate identification and reporting of child fatalities, evaluating the prevalence and circumstances of both child abuse cases and child fatality investigations, and monitoring the implementation and impact of the statewide child injury prevention plan to prevent and reduce incidents of child abuse and fatalities in the state.

