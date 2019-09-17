Company hiring 735 customer service workers in Brunswick

Allison Joyce/Getty Images

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Whether you’re looking for a job or just a way to make a little extra money for the holidays, you’re in luck. Radial, an ecommerce company, is hiring 735 customer service workers in Brunswick.

The company wants to staff up for the holidays, and no prior experience is required for those interested in these seasonal jobs. Among other things, workers will handle customer support by phone, email, chat, text, and social media. Plus, good news for shut-ins: some positions are work-from-home.

Those hired will receive on-the-job training specific to their roles. In addition, there will be opportunities for seasonal hires to turn pursue full-time employment. Better yet, there’s also a referral bonus program if you recommend a successful candidate for one of these jobs.

To learn more about the positions available, visit Radial’s website.

