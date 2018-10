The only contested race in Brantley County this year are two races for the city of Nahunta.

There's a special election to fill the seat of long-time Mayor Ronnie Jacobs, who died in March, and to fill the unexpired term of a council member who resigned.

Mayoral candidates

Barbara Maefield

Lisa Spurlock

Hilliard City Council candidates

Bruce Davis

Kathleen Harris

Deloise Tootle